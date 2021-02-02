Defensive player of the week: Seth Vaughn, Fulton

The nose guard racked up three sacks in the regular-season finale against Carter.

Fulton needed a win over Carter to secure a home playoff game. The Falcons got what they needed, thanks to nose guard Seth Vaughn. Now, the senior can thank his friends, family, and classmates for voting him as defensive player of the week.

Vaughn had seven tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks in Fulton's 24-8 victory over Carter on Oct. 29.

"It was pretty amazing," Vaughn said. "I've been blessed; God has blessed me. It's one of those games where you can do anything on the field, sideline to sideline, you're making tackles everywhere. You feel invincible during the game," he said.