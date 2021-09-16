Defensive Player of the Week: Steven Soles Jr., Powell

Our week four defensive player of the week is Powell defensive-end Steven Soles. Soles had 9 tackles in the Panthers win over Science Hill.

Soles had nine tackles and eight solo tackles in the Panthers dominate, 42 to 14 win over Science Hill.

He added three sacks, two tackles for loss and one force fumble.

Soles, a sophomore, say he is trying to make a positive name for himself, off the football field.

"I want to leave a legacy." Soles said. "I want to be known for something. Just coming out of Friday's, being at practices, I try to work hard and help my teammates. I'm trying to make it somewhere."

The Panthers are 3-1 with their only loss to undefeated Maryville.