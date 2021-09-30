Defensive player of the week: Zac Brady, Campbell County

Linebacker Zac Brady led the Cougars defense with seven tackles, a sack and a pick-six in their win over Kingston.

LA FOLLETTE, Tenn. — Campbell County's Zac Brady is our defensive player of the week. The linebacker collected seven tackles, a sack and an interception returned for a touchdown in last week's win over Kingston. Brady won our poll by over 150 votes.

"Amazing. It's great," he said with a smile on his face.

The linebacker's touchdown sealed last Friday's victory. Brady still remembers every detail.

"I saw the rollout. The guy dropped back in my zone...the most important part is I caught the ball. Then, all I saw was my blockers. Blockers and the end zone. That's all I could see," he said.

Brady joins teammate CJ Allen as Campbell County player of the week award winners.