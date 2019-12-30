HOUSTON, Texas — The Tennessee Titans are heading back to the postseason, clinching the No. 6 seed with a 35-14 win against the Houston Texans. Running back Derrick Henry continued his dominating season, rushing for 211 yards and three touchdowns. The performance elevated him to the NFL rushing title, finishing as the leading rusher in the regular season.

Tennessee trailed early after the Texans scored on the opening drive, but rattled off 21 unanswered points to take over the game. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill continued his solid play, passing for 198 yards and two first half touchdowns. Rookie A.J. Brown had this third 100-yard game in the last four contests, picking up 124 yards in the air, including a 51-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The Titans will play in the wildcard round next week, traveling to Foxboro to play the No. 3 seed, the New England Patriots. The day and time of the games are still to be determined.