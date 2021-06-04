Desmond Oliver named ETSU men's basketball head coach

After six seasons at Tennessee and 27 years as a Division I assistant coach, Desmond Oliver has been named head coach for the first time.

Tennessee Basketball assistant coach Desmond Oliver was named ETSU men's basketball head coach earlier today.

Oliver just finished his sixth season under head coach Rick Barnes and was the only remaining staff member that was on Barnes's initial staff at Tennessee.

Barnes hired Oliver from Charlotte in 2015 where he had been since 2010. Desmond Oliver brings 27 years of Division I coaching experience to ETSU, but for the first time is in the head coach's chair.

Oliver is the second assistant on Tennessee's staff to accept a head coaching role in the last two weeks. Kim English was named head coach at George Mason at the end of March.

That opened the door for the Vols newest assistant coach. Rick Barnes announced on Monday he's hired Rob Clark.

The 28-year-old enters his third season as a college assistant. Clark spent last season just right down the road at Austin Peay.

The Vols have had many roster changes already as well, and it's just three weeks into the offseason.

Tennessee's leading scorer, freshman Jaden Springer has declared for the NBA Draft. He does still have the opportunity to return to Tennessee, but he's expected to go in the first round of the NBA Draft in July.

That opened room for one of the top transfers in the nation. Freshman shooting guard Justin Powell committed to Tennessee on Saturday. The Auburn transfer started in seven of his ten appearances last season before being sidelined with a concussion.