Development group announces investment into East Knoxville baseball and softball field

A gift worth over $1.6 million will be going towards to Claude Walker Park near Austin-East Magnet High School.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — GEM Community Development Group has announced an unprecedented investment in city youth baseball and softball.

The more than $1.6 million gift will see an investment of $1.1 million in Claude Walker Park, located next to Austin-East Magnet High School.

The fields, which serve the school’s teams as well as community recreation programs, will include new state-of-the-art turf for both fields, as well as improvements to lighting, fencing, and hitting and pitching cages.

The gift will also create a recurring operational investment that will support youth sports commissions for items such as uniforms and equipment, along with additional operations support.

"We believe this investment will help transform them into a world-class facility for our city’s young people," says GEM Community Development President Steve Davis.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon adds, "Youth sports are one of the places that young people learn about leadership, make lasting friendships, and connect with mentors. This is an investment that will benefit children and families for years to come.”