Knoxville Catholic Volleyball standout Devyn Dunn named Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year

Dunn is the first Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Knoxville Catholic High School.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time in program history, Knoxville Catholic Volleyball has a Gatorade Player of the Year.

Junior setter, Devyn Dunn was named the 2021-2022 Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year, Gatorade announced on Tuesday.

Dunn led the Fighting Irish to a 34-10 record and the Division II-AA state championship last season.

The junior compiled 737 assists, 253 digs, 73 kills, and 61 service aces, according to Gatorade.

Dunn was also named the MVP of the state tournament and is a two-time All-Region selection.

Dunn is the first Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Knoxville Catholic High School.