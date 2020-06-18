DI Council approves football summer activities and preseason practice model

The NCAA approved a model allowing summer football activities and preseason practice to begin on July 13th.

The NCAA Division I Council approved a model for football summer activities and preseason practice. This means the NCAA is one, big, step closer to figuring out what the football season might look like this fall.

Tennessee Football’s schedule season opener versus Charlotte is set for September 5th. This is convenient for the Vols as the model states if a school’s first scheduled football game is on Saturday, September 5th, schools may conduct up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week beginning July 13 until the 23rd.

Then, from July 24th through Aug. 6th, schools are allowed up to 20 hours of practice time – this includes 8 hours per week for weight training, up to 6 hours per weeks for walk-throughs, and up to 6 hours per week for meetings and film review. During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to have at least two days off.

The preseason on-field practice period, or fall camp, will begin August 7th, with 25 allowed on-field practices.

The NCAA’s DI Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said "The council worked hard to balance the desire to get student-athletes training again with the need to repopulate campuses and athletic facilities gradually and safely within all campus, local and state mandates." Calhoun also said "student-athlete health and safety should remain a top priority."

The Vols only had two spring practices in March before the coronavirus pandemic put all on-campus activities to a halt. The Vols did return to UT’s campus for off season workouts on Monday, June 8th, and according to UT’s return to campus policy, daily health screenings are a requirement during summer activities.