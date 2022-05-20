Tennessee men's basketball signs four-star guard DJ Jefferson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball has added another piece to its 2022 roster.
Four-star guard DJ Jefferson signed with the Vols on Friday after taking a visit to Knoxville last weekend.
247 Sports ranks him as the 74th best player in the Class of 2022.
"D.J. is a lot of fun to be around," head coach Rick Barnes said in a statement. "He's got an engaging personality and infectious positive energy. That energy really translates to the basketball court. He's an exciting player in transition who loves getting out in the open court. D.J. is also a high-level defender with big shoulders and a long wingspan. I think Tennessee fans will love getting to know him and watching him compete."
Jefferson initially signed with Tulsa, but was released and reopened his recruitment following a coaching change.
He averaged 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game in his senior season at Minnesota Preparatory Academy.
Jefferson joins Knoxville Catholic High School product and guard B.J. Edwards plus forward Julian Phillips to the Class of 2022. Graduate transfer guard Tyreke Key from Indiana State is another addition for the upcoming season as well.