Tennessee men's basketball signs four-star guard DJ Jefferson

247 Sports ranks him as the 74th best player in the Class of 2022.



"D.J. is a lot of fun to be around," head coach Rick Barnes said in a statement. "He's got an engaging personality and infectious positive energy. That energy really translates to the basketball court. He's an exciting player in transition who loves getting out in the open court. D.J. is also a high-level defender with big shoulders and a long wingspan. I think Tennessee fans will love getting to know him and watching him compete."



Jefferson initially signed with Tulsa, but was released and reopened his recruitment following a coaching change.