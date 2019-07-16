HOOVER, Ala. — Vols offensive lineman Trey Smith missed the last five games of the 2018 season due to blood clots in his lungs, a career-threatening and potentially life-threatening condition.

But the Tennessee native is still working to get back on the field.

"We're in a process with our doctors," Jeremy Pruitt told the local media at SEC Media Days on Tuesday afternoon. "Trey wants to play football and they're in a process of figuring out a plan so he can be able to do that."

Smith started the first 19 games of his career at Tennessee and was named a Freshman All-American in 2017.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was Smith's first roommate at UT.

"He's one of my best friends so I really appreciate the fact that he's trying to get back and I don't want him to rush into things if his health isn't one-hundred percent because I really care about him as a person. If he's able to play, he's able to play, if not I'm completely happy with that," Guarantano said.

NO UPDATE ON TRANSFER WAIVERS

Tennessee is still waiting to hear from the NCAA about waivers that would allow transfers Aubrey Solomon and DeAngelo Gibbs to be eligible immediately.