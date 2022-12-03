Anderson County wins first-ever state championship, beating Pearl Cohn 34-30

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Anderson County has won its first-ever state championship in football with a 34-30 win over Pearl Cohn on Saturday afternoon at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
It was also the program's first appearance ever in the title game.
It was as bad a start as the Mavericks could have had. On the first offensive play of the game, Pearl Cohn scored on an 80 yard touchdown pass to gup 7-0. On the ensuing kickoff, Anderson County fumbled the ball away. The Firebirds turn that into another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.
The Mavericks got their act together quickly. On their first offensive drive, Walker Martinez found Bryson Vowell for a 3 yard touchdown pass and catch to trim the Pearl Cohn lead to 14-7.
They tied it later in the first quarter on a 1 yard Nick Moog rushing touchdown.
Pearl Cohn retook the lead on a 43 yard touchdown pass to take a 21-14 lead. Anderson County got back within one point after Eli Davis brought in an 11 yard touchdown catch from Walker Martinez. AC missed the extra point and trailed 21-20.
The Firebirds scored on a field goal right before the end of the half to take a 24-20 lead into the break.
The Mavericks took their first lead in the third quarter. Martinez threw an interception in the redzone, but the Mavericks got the ball back a couple of plays later after a fumble from pearl Cohn.
Anderson County punched in a one yard touchdown on fourth and goal as Gavin Noe crossed the endzone to give AC a 27-24 lead.
\The Mvaericks extended their lead in the fourth quarter. Martinez found Bryson Vowell for a t16 yard touchdown, putting AC up 34-24.
The Firebirds didn't go away though. Another big passing touchdown of 80 yards got them back within four points following a missed extra point.
Vowell came up with an interception on Pearl Cohn's last chance to score to seal the game.
Anderson County finishes the season undefeated.