Anderson County wins first-ever state championship, beating Pearl Cohn 34-30

In the program's first state title appearance ever, they came out as champions. The Mavericks finish the season undefeated.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Anderson County has won its first-ever state championship in football with a 34-30 win over Pearl Cohn on Saturday afternoon at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

It was also the program's first appearance ever in the title game.

It was as bad a start as the Mavericks could have had. On the first offensive play of the game, Pearl Cohn scored on an 80 yard touchdown pass to gup 7-0. On the ensuing kickoff, Anderson County fumbled the ball away. The Firebirds turn that into another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.

The Mavericks got their act together quickly. On their first offensive drive, Walker Martinez found Bryson Vowell for a 3 yard touchdown pass and catch to trim the Pearl Cohn lead to 14-7.

They tied it later in the first quarter on a 1 yard Nick Moog rushing touchdown.

Pearl Cohn retook the lead on a 43 yard touchdown pass to take a 21-14 lead. Anderson County got back within one point after Eli Davis brought in an 11 yard touchdown catch from Walker Martinez. AC missed the extra point and trailed 21-20.

The Firebirds scored on a field goal right before the end of the half to take a 24-20 lead into the break.

AC with a good crowd. Community been waiting for an opportunity to win it all. pic.twitter.com/s3A3IKstKV — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) December 3, 2022

The Mavericks took their first lead in the third quarter. Martinez threw an interception in the redzone, but the Mavericks got the ball back a couple of plays later after a fumble from pearl Cohn.

Anderson County punched in a one yard touchdown on fourth and goal as Gavin Noe crossed the endzone to give AC a 27-24 lead.

\The Mvaericks extended their lead in the fourth quarter. Martinez found Bryson Vowell for a t16 yard touchdown, putting AC up 34-24.

The Firebirds didn't go away though. Another big passing touchdown of 80 yards got them back within four points following a missed extra point.

Vowell came up with an interception on Pearl Cohn's last chance to score to seal the game.

Anderson County finishes the season undefeated.

Anderson County has won its first state title in program history! The players are grabbing their championship hats! hHistory made. They beat Pearl Cohn, 34-30. pic.twitter.com/BZ8er2gPyP — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) December 3, 2022