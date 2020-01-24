WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Drew Brees, a long time quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, will be hosted by the University of Cumberlands this Spring.

Brees will be the keynote speaker for the University's annual Excellence in Leadership Series event which is sponsored by Forcht Group of Kentucky. The event takes place on Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

“Drew Brees has proven himself as a leader both on and off the field,” said Dr. Larry Cockrum, President of the University.

“His accomplishments as an athlete and the character he has shown through his commitment to community service are inspirational. We are pleased to offer our students, and the community, the opportunity to hear what Brees has learned through his experiences. It is my hope that we may implement those lessons in leadership in our own daily lives.”

Tickets are free and can be reserved at ucumberlands.edu/tickets beginning March 2.

Brees, who just completed his 19th season in the NFL, led the Saints to the franchise's only Super Bowl victory in 2009. He's been an All-Pro selection 13 times and has thrown for 5,000 yards in a season more times than any other player in NFL history.