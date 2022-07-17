Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert drafted 28th overall by the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB Draft

Gilbert earned several All-America nods following his junior season in 2022. He was previously selected in the 2019 draft before joining the Vols.

LOS ANGELES — Tennessee center fielder Drew Gilbert was selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros with the 28th overall pick.

Gilbert proved to be one of the Vols' most valuable players on both sides of the ball in the 2022 season. The junior posted a .362 batting average with 11 home runs and 70 RBIs for Tennessee. He earned several All-America selections including a First Team nod from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The Stillwater, Minn. native was previously selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 35th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but elected to play college baseball instead.