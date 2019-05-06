KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Someone put a mic on a bunch of the Vols football coaches and there are at least ten inspirational quotes I'm prepared to cross stitch into a napkin and give to my mamaw for Christmas.

Among the gems? "You got me Tim Riggins? You understand? Anything you're confused on?" I'm about to cross stitch that into an entire napkin."

It's two minutes, seven seconds of pure bliss.

Is this the best thing ever? You can bet your scholarship check on it.

People were obviously loving it.

