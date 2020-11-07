Duke hires VFL Kara Lawson as new women's basketball head coach

Former Lady Vol Kara Lawson is now the head coach of the Duke women's basketball team.

Former Tennessee guard Kara Lawson is the new head coach of Duke's women's basketball program. The school announced the hiring on Saturday afternoon.

Lawson was an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics before taking her new role. She replaces Joanne P. McCallie, who stepped down as Duke's head coach on July 2.

Lawson becomes the first Black head coach in Duke women's basketball history. She recently called out the lack of Black head coaches at Tennessee.