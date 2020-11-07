Duke hires VFL Kara Lawson as new women's basketball head coach

Former Tennessee guard Kara Lawson is the new head coach of Duke's women's basketball program. The school announced the hiring on Saturday afternoon.
Lawson was an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics before taking her new role. She replaces Joanne P. McCallie, who stepped down as Duke's head coach on July 2.
Lawson becomes the first Black head coach in Duke women's basketball history. She recently called out the lack of Black head coaches at Tennessee.
As a player on Rocky Top, she played under Pat Summitt and appeared in two national championship games. Lawson spent 12 years in the WNBA, winning the 2005 WNBA championship with the Sacramento Monarchs. She also won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team in 2008.