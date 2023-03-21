Tennessee, NC State to play in 2024 Duke's Mayo Classic game

This game will be the fourth between the two schools. The teams met in 2012 for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game—Tennessee won 35-21.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tennessee and NC State will play in the 2024 Duke's Mayo Classic, according to a press release from Tennessee Athletics.

The game will be played during the second week of the 2024 season on Sept. 7 in Charlotte.

The Duke's Mayo Classic is an annual college football game played on the opening weekend of the college football season at the Bank of America Stadium.

This game will be the fourth between the two schools. The teams met in 2012 for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game—Tennessee won 35-21.

Tennessee was originally scheduled to face Oklahoma in a non-conference game on Sept. 7. However, the Southeastern Conference directed the postponement of that contest as the Sooners transition to the SEC.



"We appreciate the Charlotte Sports Foundation and NC State on executing a game of this caliber on short notice," Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White said. "This is another terrific opportunity for our football program and Vol Nation to showcase our brand in one of college football's perennial marquee contests."

Payment to Tennessee for its participation in the game will go directly into funding upgrades for the expansion of the Anderson Training Center.



Tennessee opens the 2024 season at home a week prior when Chattanooga visits Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.