KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Whether you're heading to the SEC or playing for a small college at the next level, signing your national letter of intent is the continuation of a dream for student-athletes. It's the next step in a pursuit of sporting passion. That's especially true for the Early Signing Period, where young players (especially those playing football) have an opportunity to get a head start on their journey to the next level.
While those heading to Tennessee get a lot of attention in the area, it's important to highlight as many of the local student-athletes as possible that are chasing their dreams. This list will be updated throughout the next few days to include pictures, videos and more of players signing on the dotted line.
Cocke County
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Stiles Moore, defensive end (football)
TIME: 9:00 a.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Western Michigan.
Greeneville
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Will Albright, long snapper (football)
TIME: 9:00 a.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Tennessee
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Ty Youngblood, linebacker/fullback (football)
TIME: 9:00 a.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Furman
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Chris Everhart, guard (football)
TIME: 9:00 a.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Marshall
Maryville
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Tee Hodge, running back (football)
TIME: 10:00 a.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Tennessee
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Cade Chambers, quarterback (football)
TIME: 10:00 a.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Indiana State
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Mason Shelton, linebacker (football)
TIME: 10:00 a.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Coastal Carolina
Greenback
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Derrell Bailey, defensive end (football)
TIME: 11:45 a.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Virginia Tech
Powell
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Colton Webb, defensive end/tackle (football)
TIME: 12:00 p.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: ETSU
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Walker Trusley, baseball
TIME: 12:00 p.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: ETSU
South-Doyle
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Elijah Young, running back (football)
TIME: 12:00 p.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Missouri
Catholic
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Cooper Mays, center (football)
TIME: 12:30 p.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Tennessee
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Bryn Tucker, guard (football)
TIME: 12:30 p.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Clemson
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Tyler Baron, defensive end (football)
TIME: 12:30 p.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: To be determined
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Chancellor Bright, wide receiver (football)
TIME: 12:30 p.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Marshall
Union County
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Wyatt Hall, long snapper (football)
TIME: 1:45 p.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Tusculum
Alcoa
STUDENT-ATHLETE: Brackston Alford, tackle (football)
TIME: 3:45 p.m.
EXPECTED SCHOOL: Memphis
Follow along with WBIR Sports on Twitter as reporters cover the signings throughout the day:
WBIR Sports - @WBIRSports
Louis Fernandez Jr - @LouisWBIR
David Schiele - @Deacon_Schiele
Alex Myers - @AlexMyersTV