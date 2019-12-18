KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Whether you're heading to the SEC or playing for a small college at the next level, signing your national letter of intent is the continuation of a dream for student-athletes. It's the next step in a pursuit of sporting passion. That's especially true for the Early Signing Period, where young players (especially those playing football) have an opportunity to get a head start on their journey to the next level.

While those heading to Tennessee get a lot of attention in the area, it's important to highlight as many of the local student-athletes as possible that are chasing their dreams. This list will be updated throughout the next few days to include pictures, videos and more of players signing on the dotted line.

Cocke County

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Stiles Moore, defensive end (football)

TIME: 9:00 a.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Western Michigan.

Greeneville

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Will Albright, long snapper (football)

TIME: 9:00 a.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Tennessee

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Ty Youngblood, linebacker/fullback (football)

TIME: 9:00 a.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Furman

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Chris Everhart, guard (football)

TIME: 9:00 a.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Marshall

Maryville

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Tee Hodge, running back (football)

TIME: 10:00 a.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Tennessee

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Cade Chambers, quarterback (football)

TIME: 10:00 a.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Indiana State

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Mason Shelton, linebacker (football)

TIME: 10:00 a.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Coastal Carolina

Greenback

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Derrell Bailey, defensive end (football)

TIME: 11:45 a.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Virginia Tech

Powell

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Colton Webb, defensive end/tackle (football)

TIME: 12:00 p.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: ETSU

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Walker Trusley, baseball

TIME: 12:00 p.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: ETSU

South-Doyle

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Elijah Young, running back (football)

TIME: 12:00 p.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Missouri

Catholic

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Cooper Mays, center (football)

TIME: 12:30 p.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Tennessee

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Bryn Tucker, guard (football)

TIME: 12:30 p.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Clemson

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Tyler Baron, defensive end (football)

TIME: 12:30 p.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: To be determined

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Chancellor Bright, wide receiver (football)

TIME: 12:30 p.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Marshall

Union County

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Wyatt Hall, long snapper (football)

TIME: 1:45 p.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Tusculum

Alcoa

STUDENT-ATHLETE: Brackston Alford, tackle (football)

TIME: 3:45 p.m.

EXPECTED SCHOOL: Memphis

Follow along with WBIR Sports on Twitter as reporters cover the signings throughout the day:

WBIR Sports - @WBIRSports

Louis Fernandez Jr - @LouisWBIR

David Schiele - @Deacon_Schiele

Alex Myers - @AlexMyersTV