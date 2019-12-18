KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The third Early Signing Period begins Wednesday Dec. 18 at 7 a.m. and stretches until Friday Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m. The Tennessee coaching staff will look to add talented student-athletes during that time to make a difference for the Class of 2020.

The Vols entered the day with 18 known commitments and the No. 20 class in the country, according to 247Sports. A majority of them are expected to sign during this time. Should they choose not to, National Signing Day will take place on Feb. 5, 2020 and will be the next available time to join the program.

Follow along with this article throughout the day. It will be updated with tweets, videos and new information from Tennessee, the high schools and the players involved. Prior to the Early Signing Period getting started, here is the list of the 18 known commitments:

-Keshawn Lawrence, 4-star DB

-Omari Thomas, 4-star DT

-Harrison Bailey, 4-star QB

-Dominic Bailey, 4-star DT

-Jimmy Calloway, 4-star Athlete

-Bryson Eason, 4-star ILB

-Cooper Mays, 4-star Center

-Jalin Hyatt, 4-star WR

-Martavius French, 4-star ILB

-Tamarion McDonald, 3-star OLB

-Jabari Small, 3-star RB

-Javontez Spraggins, 3-star Center

-Doneiko Slaughter, 3-star DB

-James Robinson, 3-star Guard

-Darion Williamson, 3-star Athlete

-Tee Hodge, 3-star RB

-Kyree Miller, 3-star Guard

-Will Albright, 2-star LS