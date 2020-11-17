East Tennessee athletes named Mr. Football finalists

Four of the 30 finalists are from East Tennessee. The winners will be announced on Dec. 8.

The TSSAA announced the finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards on Tuesday. Four players from our area were named among the 30 finalists.

Alcoa defensive end Grey Carroll is a finalist in 3A. Carroll has been a force, coming off the edge for the Tornadoes. The senior is committed to Georgia Tech.

Knox Central outside linebacker Kalib Fortner is the East Tennessee representative in the group of 5A finalists. Fortner is a former two-time all state player. He and his brother, Liam, are committed to play football at Army West Point.

Running back Jalen Hunt represents McMinn County in the 6A finalists group. Hunt rushed for over 2,000 yards this season, averaging over 200 yards per game. He also scored 27 touchdowns. Hunt is committed to Western Carolina.

CAK running back JD Dunn is the lone Division II finalist from East Tennessee. The junior was the workhorse of the Warriors offense, rushing for over 2,000 yards and nearly 30 touchdowns in 2020.