MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee teams were chasing state championships at Spring Fling in Murfreesboro, and many of them took them home! Here's a breakdown of scores and highlights.
FRIDAY
SOCCER
Class AA State Championship: Greeneville 2, Sevier County 1
Class A State Championships: Franklin Grace 4, Gatlinburg-Pittman 1
Class AAA State Championships: Bearden beats two-time defending champs Station Camp 4-3 in overtime to earn their first state title since 2016!
BASEBALL
Class A State Championship: Greenback 2, Trinity Christian 1 (9 innings)
Class AAA State Championship: Farragut 7, Bradley Central 3. Farragut reigns as state champions once again!
SOFTBALL
Siegel 2, Halls 1 (losers bracket elimination game)
DII-A State Championship: King’s Academy 3, Chattanooga Christian 1
Class AAA State Championship: Jefferson County 3, Siegel 0. Jefferson County has won their first-ever state title! (video below)
THURSDAY
Baseball State Tournament
DII-A: CAK 3, CPA 2 (8 innings) CAK wins state championship! (video below)
Class A: Greenback 8, Summertown 2
Greenback 5, Summertown 4 (Greenback advances to title game)(video at top)
Class AA: Farragut 17, Bartlett 2 (Farragut advances to title game)
Softball State Tournament
DII-A: King's Academy 8, Friendship Christian 6
King's Academy 17, Chattanooga Christian 2 (play for state title Friday)
Class AA: Creek Wood 3, Gibbs 2 (Gibbs eliminated)
Class AAA: Halls 2, Springfield 0
Halls 5, Dyer County 0
Jefferson County 1, Siegel 0
WEDNESDAY
Tennis State Championships
Boys Division I Small Class: L&N STEM 4, Signal Mountain 0
Boys Division II Class A: Webb 4, CAK 2
Girls Division II Class A: Webb 4, St. George's 0
Baseball State Tournament (double elimination)
DII-A: CAK 20, Goodpasture 6 (CAK advances to state championship game)
Class A: Summertown 13, Greenback 6
Greenback 6, Lake County 5 (losers bracket)
Class AA: Forrest 5, Loudon 1
Sequatchie County 6, Loudon 5 (Redskins eliminated)
Elizabethton 4, Pigeon Forge 2 (Tigers eliminated)
Class AAA: Farragut 8, Summit 7 (winners bracket)
Softball State Tournament (double elimination)
DII-A: King's Academy 8, Friendship Christian 6
Chattanooga Christian 7, King's Academy 6 (winners bracket)
Class AA: Sequatchie County 7, Alcoa 0 (Tornadoes eliminated)
Gibbs 2, Marion County 0 (losers bracket)
Class AAA: Jefferson County 3, Halls 1
Halls 9, Ooltewah 4 (losers bracket)
Jefferson County 11, Dyer County 1 (winners bracket)
Soccer State Semifinals (winner advance to state title games Friday)
Class A: Gatlinburg-Pittman 3, CSAS 2
Class AA: Greeneville 2, Fairview 0
Sevier County 5, Dyersburg 1
Class AAA: Bearden 1, Brentwood 0 (extra time)
TUESDAY
Baseball State Tournament (double elimination)
Class A: Greenback 6, Lake County 2
Class AA: Loudon 4, Sequatchie County 0 (12 innings)
Covington 6, Pigeon Forge 3
Class AAA: Farragut 4, Bartlett 2
DII-A: CAK 4, CPA 3
Softball State Tournament (double elimination)
Class AA: Creek Wood 8, Alcoa 0
Forrest 11, Gibbs 0
Soccer State Quarterfinals
Class A: Franklin Grace 9, Sweetwater 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 9, Douglass 0
Class AA: Fairview 3, Loudon 1
Greeneville 8, Lexington 0
Sevier County 7, Cumberland County 0
Class AAA: Station Camp 5, Karns 0
Bearden 4, Oakland 0