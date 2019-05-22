MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee teams were chasing state championships at Spring Fling in Murfreesboro, and many of them took them home! Here's a breakdown of scores and highlights.

FRIDAY

SOCCER

Class AA State Championship: Greeneville 2, Sevier County 1

Class A State Championships: Franklin Grace 4, Gatlinburg-Pittman 1

Class AAA State Championships: Bearden beats two-time defending champs Station Camp 4-3 in overtime to earn their first state title since 2016!

BASEBALL

Class A State Championship: Greenback 2, Trinity Christian 1 (9 innings)

Class AAA State Championship: Farragut 7, Bradley Central 3. Farragut reigns as state champions once again!

SOFTBALL

Siegel 2, Halls 1 (losers bracket elimination game)

DII-A State Championship: King’s Academy 3, Chattanooga Christian 1

Class AAA State Championship: Jefferson County 3, Siegel 0. Jefferson County has won their first-ever state title! (video below)

THURSDAY

Baseball State Tournament

DII-A: CAK 3, CPA 2 (8 innings) CAK wins state championship! (video below)

Class A: Greenback 8, Summertown 2

Greenback 5, Summertown 4 (Greenback advances to title game)(video at top)

Class AA: Farragut 17, Bartlett 2 (Farragut advances to title game)

Softball State Tournament

DII-A: King's Academy 8, Friendship Christian 6

King's Academy 17, Chattanooga Christian 2 (play for state title Friday)

Class AA: Creek Wood 3, Gibbs 2 (Gibbs eliminated)

Class AAA: Halls 2, Springfield 0

Halls 5, Dyer County 0

Jefferson County 1, Siegel 0

WEDNESDAY

Tennis State Championships

Boys Division I Small Class: L&N STEM 4, Signal Mountain 0

Boys Division II Class A: Webb 4, CAK 2

Girls Division II Class A: Webb 4, St. George's 0

Baseball State Tournament (double elimination)

DII-A: CAK 20, Goodpasture 6 (CAK advances to state championship game)

Class A: Summertown 13, Greenback 6

Greenback 6, Lake County 5 (losers bracket)

Class AA: Forrest 5, Loudon 1

Sequatchie County 6, Loudon 5 (Redskins eliminated)

Elizabethton 4, Pigeon Forge 2 (Tigers eliminated)

Class AAA: Farragut 8, Summit 7 (winners bracket)

Softball State Tournament (double elimination)

DII-A: King's Academy 8, Friendship Christian 6

Chattanooga Christian 7, King's Academy 6 (winners bracket)

Class AA: Sequatchie County 7, Alcoa 0 (Tornadoes eliminated)

Gibbs 2, Marion County 0 (losers bracket)

Class AAA: Jefferson County 3, Halls 1

Halls 9, Ooltewah 4 (losers bracket)

Jefferson County 11, Dyer County 1 (winners bracket)

Soccer State Semifinals (winner advance to state title games Friday)

Class A: Gatlinburg-Pittman 3, CSAS 2

Class AA: Greeneville 2, Fairview 0

Sevier County 5, Dyersburg 1

Class AAA: Bearden 1, Brentwood 0 (extra time)

TUESDAY

Baseball State Tournament (double elimination)

Class A: Greenback 6, Lake County 2

Class AA: Loudon 4, Sequatchie County 0 (12 innings)

Covington 6, Pigeon Forge 3

Class AAA: Farragut 4, Bartlett 2

DII-A: CAK 4, CPA 3

Softball State Tournament (double elimination)

Class AA: Creek Wood 8, Alcoa 0

Forrest 11, Gibbs 0

Soccer State Quarterfinals

Class A: Franklin Grace 9, Sweetwater 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 9, Douglass 0

Class AA: Fairview 3, Loudon 1

Greeneville 8, Lexington 0

Sevier County 7, Cumberland County 0

Class AAA: Station Camp 5, Karns 0

Bearden 4, Oakland 0