East Tennessee man, Brad Hatcher named head coach of the U.S. Jiujitsu Grappling team

Jiujitsu is among the fastest growing sports in the world. Brad Hatcher has practice the martial art since 1991.

Brad Hatcher embraced the practice of jiujitsu in 1991. He now owns Hatcher Martial Arts in Maryville and is the highest-ranking Brazilian jiujitsu practitioner in the state of Tennessee.

It wasn’t the thrill of the strength or tactics test on the mat or bright lights shining on one of the world's fast growing sports, for Hatcher, it was the practice of self-defense that struck, instantly.

"Jiujitsu itself was practiced by the Samari, for hand and combat." Hatcher said.

"For me, teaching jiujitsu, I’m teaching it as a martial art. Over the years I’ve had several people that have had to use it (jiujitsu) in some type of situation. I’ve had police officers that have had to use it on the job. Some were women who were in a situation and had to use it to defend themselves."

After 30 years of practice, he's reached the pinnacle of success at every level. He won th Pan American gold medal in 2006, becoming the first International champion in the black belt division from Tennessee.

Now, this student stepped off the mat, and is devoted to teaching a practice he has mastered.

In the role, he again, excelled. Hatcher was recently named new head coach of the U.S. Jiujitsu Grappling Team for the 2021 and 2022 season. A team he will train to compete next year in England.

"I think becoming the head coach of the United State jiujitsu team, that is the pinnacle of my career now." Hatched told us.

"As a coach, what better stage then taking the United States team to compete in England? That has to be the pinnacle now."

His martial arts career started in karate as a young boy. Now after years of effort he holds an eighth-degree black belt.

In 1993, after discovering Brazilian jiujitsu, also known as Gracie jiujitsu, Hatcher trained under namesake of that bloodline, Rickson Gracie. 18-years-ago Brad Hatcher became the first American in Tennessee to earn a black belt in Gracie jiujitsu.

"Training in jiujitsu of course, is a completely different martial art then practicing karate or any other style." Hatcher said.

"One thing that makes Gracie jiujitsu different, is how they have honed each technique even more so from the Japanese styles to make it more efficient or more effective for someone smaller of weaker."

This Team USA coach will now pick the 24 men and 16 women who will make the US National team.

Hatcher says when it comes to building that roster he has two key benchmarks: skillset, and willingness to help the team.

After years, even decades of preparation, Hatcher is looking for athletes that can adjust and adapt in a milli-second on the mat.

"In jiujitsu when you’re finding, it puts you directly in the moment." Hatcher explained.

"You have to be focused on being open minded and letting your body flow from one move to another. Because your opponent is resisting everything you’re doing. So you have to adjust milliseconds at a time."

Brad Hatcher will earn his fifth degree black belt in February under Gracie.