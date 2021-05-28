East Tennessee schools win state championships at Spring Fling

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — After four days of competing in the middle of the state, several East Tennessee schools and players are coming home champions. The TSSAA Spring Sport Championships bring exciting times, with hard work paying off in a major way for a lucky few.
With last year's Spring Fling being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans, coaches and players were excited to get a chance to lift that state title trophy above their heads once again. Here's a breakdown of which local teams can call themselves champions.
*This list does not include individual track and field event finishes*
DI Class AA Baseball: Gibbs
DI Class A Soccer: Austin-East
DI Class AA Soccer: Sevier County
DII Class A Soccer: Webb
DI Class AAA Softball: Farragut
DI Small Class Boys' Tennis Singles: Evan Carr (L&N STEM Academy)
DII Class A Boys' Tennis Doubles: Alex Juergens/Wilder Dewhirst (Webb)
DII Class A Girls' Team Tennis: Knoxville Catholic
DII Class A Girls' Tennis Singles: Allie Faulkner (CAK)
DII Class AA Girls' Tennis Singles: Maeve Thornton (Knoxville Catholic)
DII Class A Girls' Tennis Doubles: Lili Roth/Delaney Bone (Webb)
DI Small Class Boys' Team Track and Field: Alcoa
DI Large Unified Track and Field Team: Hardin Valley Academy