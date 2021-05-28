East Tennessee schools win state championships at Spring Fling

Several East Tennessee teams and players took home hardware after a week of competing in Murfreesboro.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — After four days of competing in the middle of the state, several East Tennessee schools and players are coming home champions. The TSSAA Spring Sport Championships bring exciting times, with hard work paying off in a major way for a lucky few.

With last year's Spring Fling being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans, coaches and players were excited to get a chance to lift that state title trophy above their heads once again. Here's a breakdown of which local teams can call themselves champions.

*This list does not include individual track and field event finishes*

DI Class AA Baseball: Gibbs

DI Class A Soccer: Austin-East

DI Class AA Soccer: Sevier County

DII Class A Soccer: Webb

DI Class AAA Softball: Farragut

DI Small Class Boys' Tennis Singles: Evan Carr (L&N STEM Academy)

Freshman year: runner-up

Sophomore year: runner-up

Junior year: season cancelled

Senior year: STATE CHAMPION



I am so proud of this kid! pic.twitter.com/CToyuExehy — Stephen Blythe (@stephenablythe) May 28, 2021

DII Class A Boys' Tennis Doubles: Alex Juergens/Wilder Dewhirst (Webb)

DII Class A Girls' Team Tennis: Knoxville Catholic

DII Class A Girls' Tennis Singles: Allie Faulkner (CAK)

Congratulations to Allie Faulkner the 2021 Division II-A Tennis Single State Champion. She has a bright future ahead! Way to go Allie!! @prepxtra @cakwarriors @5StarPreps pic.twitter.com/akeDI3wvWS — CAK Athletics (@CAKAthletics) May 28, 2021

DII Class AA Girls' Tennis Singles: Maeve Thornton (Knoxville Catholic)

Irish Nation, may we present the AAII State Champion, Maeve Thornton. With her team cheering her on, she downed Sean Mullen, a senior Tulane-signee, 6-4, 6-4. So proud of her fight. Even prouder of her character. @KnoxCatholic @5StarPreps @prepxtra pic.twitter.com/qE53NeyF1e — Knoxville Catholic Tennis (@kchs_tennis) May 28, 2021

DII Class A Girls' Tennis Doubles: Lili Roth/Delaney Bone (Webb)

DI Small Class Boys' Team Track and Field: Alcoa

DI Large Unified Track and Field Team: Hardin Valley Academy