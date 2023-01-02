x
East Tennessee standouts make college choices official on National Signing Day

Local athletes signed with schools as the 2023 National Signing Day began.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday marked National Signing Day and the first day of the regular signing period for football, and plenty of East Tennessee standouts made their college choices official.

Below is our list of athletes that signed to play college football on Wednesday:

Anderson County

  • Gavin Noe - Navy
  • Bryson Vowell - Murray State
  • Eli Davis - Carson-Newman
  • Jermaine Allen - Lindsey Wilson

Alcoa

  • Jordan Harris - Tennessee Tech
  • Zach Lunsford - Carson-Newman
  • Aaron Davis - Cumberland University
  • Riley Long - Georgetown (Ky.)

Austin-East

  • LeShaud Halloway - Maryville College

Farragut

  • Reese Keeney - Rice
  • Ashton Auker - Campbellsville
  • Elijah Gibbs - Georgetown College (Ky.)
  • John Duncan - Berry College

Knoxville Catholic

  • Henry Bertucci - Carson-Newman University

West

  • Brayden Latham - Eastern Kentucky
  • Cayden Latham - UVA-Wise
  • JaQuirrus Wrenn - UVA-Wise
  • Jones Conner - University of the Cumberlands
  • Jameiyes Mills - University of the Cumberlands
  • Quandarius Hayes - Carson-Newman
  • R.J. Brooks - Carson-Newman
  • Omarii McCleary - Alderson Broaddus

Oak Ridge

  • Jai Hundley - Navy
  • Elijah Rogers - Campbell

Pigeon Forge

  • Aidan Littles - Tennessee Tech

Powell

  • Gianni Magdos - Carson-Newman
  • Jahkye Irby - Butler CC

