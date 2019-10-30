COSBY, Tenn. — It's not often that a team's star running back is also a star on the soccer team. However, that's the case with this week's offensive player of the week.

Cosby senior Eduardo Gonzalez earned player of the week honors after his outstanding week 10 performance. Gonzalez finished last week's game against Jellico with 229 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He was quick to give credit to the big guys up front.

"It really just depends on how good the line blocks," Gonzalez said.

"In the end, it just depends on whether you get that good hole or not," Gonzalez mentioned when talking about what enables him to have a big performance.

Gonzalez is a talented back who runs like he's been playing football for half of a lifetime, but in reality the sport is relatively new to him.

"In my opinion, my best sport is actually soccer I feel like. Football just came along the way. I started playing my eighth grade year, and then it got more serious into my high school years to where I started kicking and punting. Eventually I started running the ball more towards my junior year," said Gonzalez.

Eduardo still handles the punting and kicking duties for Cosby High School, but he's taken on a bigger role as the running back. For the Eagles, it's been a great transition.

Cosby High School will be looking to win their third game in a row, as they close out the regular season against Hampton on Friday.