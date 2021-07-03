Edwards, Ivie named DII Mr. and Miss Basketball

The winners were announced at the end of the championship game for each classification.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic's B.J. Edwards and Lakeway Christian's Jordaynia Ivie were named Mr. and Miss Basketball in their classifications on Saturday night, the TSSAA announced.

The awards were handed out prior to each basketball state title game in Cookeville. Edwards joins Evangelical Christian School's Kameron Jones as the other Mr. Basketball winner in Division II while Ivie joins Jaloni Cambridge of Ensworth High School as the other Miss Basketball winner in Division II.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men and women recognized this evening at the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards,” TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the court throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

Edwards, a four-star guard from the Class of 2022 has been offered by several Power Five teams, including Tennessee.

Ivie, a McDonald's All-American nominee, helped lead a young program to the DII-A state tournament, losing to Providence Christian in the quarterfinal.

The rest of the Mr. and Miss Basketball winners will be announced later in March before the respective state basketball championship games. Here's a list of the other local players who were named finalists in February:

-Maggie Vick, Lakeway Christian

-Denae Fritz, Maryville

-Tessa Miller, Stone Memorial

-Trey Johnson, Cosby

-Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville