FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The Farragut Admirals got back into the win column last week, after defeating Science Hill 35-25. One of the key players in Farragut's win was junior outside linebacker Eli Purcell. For his outstanding performance, he was voted to be our defensive player of the week.

Purcell finished Friday's game with an incredible stat line. He ended the night with nine tackles (including three for loss), an interception, and a blocked punt. When asked about the defense, Purcell made it clear that he's a big fan of the Admiral's 3-4 defensive scheme.

"It adds an extra linebacker middle linebacker is what it does, so it helps us up the middle in covering people. But, I like it because I get to blitz a lot," said Purcell.

Farragut will be looking to get back to back wins for the first time this season when they travel to Kingsport to take on Dobyns-Bennett High School this Friday.