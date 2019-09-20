CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County's offense put up 54 points in last week's win over Unaka. Typically if an offense has a showing like that, someone shined bright. That was exactly the case for Eli Stone, who played well enough to earn player of the week honors for week 4.

The junior quarterback's numbers were great both on the ground and through the air. He was a perfect six for six passing, accumulating 119 yards through the air. On the ground, Stone rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

"It really means everything to me," said Stone when asked what it means to play for Claiborne County.

Stone was quick to give credit to his teammates, adding in that when the running game is seeing success, it opens things up for him to pass. If Claiborne County wants to continue to build off of last week's success, they will likely look to Eli Stone to carry much of the load once again. The Bulldogs travel to Unicoi County on Friday.