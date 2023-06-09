Farragut High School student-athlete named Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year

Elsa Morrison is the first Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Farragut High School.

CHICAGO — Gatorade announced Elsa Morrison of Farragut High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year on Friday. Morrison is the first Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Farragut High School, according to the release.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Morrison joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, according to the release.

The 5-foot-11 sophomore catcher batted .617 with 23 home runs this past season, leading the Admirals (33-7) to the Class 4A state tournament. Morrison scored 52 runs and drove in 71 while also banging out 16 doubles. The District 4-AAAA Player of the Year, she walked 51 times and struck out only twice while posting a .757 on-base percentage and a 1.543 slugging percentage, according to the release. A transfer from Carmel High in Indiana, where she was co-MVP of the softball team as a freshman, Morrison allowed just four stolen bases, gunning down 7-of-11 would-be base stealers from behind the plate.

According to the release, Morrison is a member of her school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes where she has volunteered locally as a youth softball coach.

“Elsa was a very tough out, and if she did get a chance to hit, it was usually a bomb,” Jeff Sherman, head coach of Heritage High, said. “Behind the plate, she completely eliminated the ability to swipe bases. I would say she personally beat us twice—although we attempted to pitch around her.”