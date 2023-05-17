Four-star EDGE and NFL Academy product Emmanuel Okoye commits to Tennessee football

Okoye chose the Vols over Texas Tech and USC. He is considered the No. 1 prospect in England.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four-star EDGE Emmanuel Okoye has committed to Tennessee football. Okoye played for the NFL Academy in Loughborough, UK in the fall of 2022 and is a native of Lagos, Nigeria.

Okoye is considered the top prospect coming out of England and chose the Vols over Texas Tech and USC. He plans to enroll at Tennessee in the summer and be available for the 2023-24 athletic year, according to Tennessee Athletics.

His NFL Academy team competed against IMG Academy, Scotland’s U19 team and Nottingham University. He jumped a 45’5” vertical and an 11’3” broad jump at the NFL Academy Combine.