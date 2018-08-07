Erik Jones won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in a second overtime attempt, claiming his first Cup Series win.

Jones, 22, beat Martin Truex Jr, AJ Allmendinger, Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher in a two-lap shootout.

The win comes in Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s 57th career start.

On the final restart, Jones started second on the outside of Truex, his former teammate at Furniture Row Racing.

“Oh boy, how ’bout that race boys and girls?” Jones asked the crowd while being interviewed at the start-finish line. “That was something else, man. I thought we were out of it and all of a sudden we were right back in it, take the lead and ran away. Wow, what an awesome race. … My first Cup win, my first win at Daytona, my first superspeedway win. What an awesome day, man.”

The overtime period was initially set up by a wreck with four laps to go in the original 160-lap distance involving Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson and Joey Gase.

The first overtime restart saw a crash right before the start-finish line the involved Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Bubba Wallace, Johnson, Trevor Bayne, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ross Chastain, Brendan Gaughan and Ryan Newman.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: The race was marred by two large wrecks in Stage 2, with the first on Lap 54 involving 24 cars and eliminating pole-sitter Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch and other contenders … Ten laps later a six-car wreck eliminated Kyle Busch and William Byron … After winning the first two stages, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was involved in three accidents, with Kyle Larson with 37 laps to go, a single-car spin with 11 laps to go and the wreck on the first overtime restart.

WHAT’S NEXT: Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 14 on NBCSN.

© NBC Sports