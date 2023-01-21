College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Tennessee's game against Texas

The Vols and Longhorns will meet in a top-25 matchup as a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN's College GameDay will be in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 28 prior to Tennessee's showdown with Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Both teams are in the Associated Press Top 25. The Longhorns are No. 7 and the Vols are No. 9. The game is a sellout.

Tip off for the game is at 6:05 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Fans can begin lining up at 7 a.m. Students will line up at the student gate while general fans will enter at Gate D. Both gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and game tickets are not required to attend the event Saturday morning. Free parking will be permitted in the G10 garage on campus but must be cleared by 1 p.m.

College GameDay's basketball shows were on campus back in 2009 and 2011.