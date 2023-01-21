College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Tennessee's game against Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN's College GameDay will be in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 28 prior to Tennessee's showdown with Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Both teams are in the Associated Press Top 25. The Longhorns are No. 7 and the Vols are No. 9. The game is a sellout.
Tip off for the game is at 6:05 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Fans can begin lining up at 7 a.m. Students will line up at the student gate while general fans will enter at Gate D. Both gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and game tickets are not required to attend the event Saturday morning. Free parking will be permitted in the G10 garage on campus but must be cleared by 1 p.m.
College GameDay's basketball shows were on campus back in 2009 and 2011.
According to Tennessee Athletics, the university is the only school to have hosted College GameDay for football, men's basketball and women's basketball.