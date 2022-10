The show was here just a couple of weeks ago for Tennessee's rivalry matchup against Florida.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN's college football pregame show College GameDay is returning to Rocky Top.

The show announced on Sunday morning they will be back for Tennessee's matchup against Alabama.

The Vols and Crimson Tide will both be undefeated in this matchup for the first time since 1989.

The show was on campus for Tennessee's game against Florida a couple of weeks ago.