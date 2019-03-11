BRISTOL, Tenn. — ESPN sports analyst Randy Moss was almost late to his morning meeting today when he said his pilot accidentally flew to Bristol, Tennessee instead of Bristol, Connecticut.

In a video tweeted by "NFL on ESPN" Moss says he was on his way to ESPN headquarters in Bristol, CT.

Moss says he had an early 8 a.m. meeting but stopped home to see his son's final football game of his senior year last night.

The pilot told Moss he had an hour flight, so he took a nap. But when Moss woke up, he was in the wrong Bristol.

Moss says he's just glad he made it back in time for his meeting.