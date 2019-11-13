LEXINGTON, Ky — On a blistering cold night in the Commonweath, in front of the thinnest crowd of the season Kentucky took the floor for the first time as the nations top team, and they looked flat from the get go.

Kentucky had won 52 straight non-conference games, that streak is no more as Evansville stuns #1 Kentucky 67-64.

The Cats went nearly six minutes without scoring a point in the first half, which allowed Evansville to take a 24-16 lead, the largest deficit Kentucky had seen this season.

The Aces led by four at halftime and you just kept waiting for Kentucky to explode. They never did.

Tyrese Maxey went for the layup down three with eight seconds left to pull the Cats within one. Evansville made their two free-throws and Kentucky's last attempt to tie was an airball.