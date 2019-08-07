KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the U.S. national team's World Cup championship igniting women's soccer fans across the country, don't forget we've got a pretty good team right here in Knoxville to cheer on!

The Lady Vols are coming off an historic 16-3-3 season where they reached the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in history. They set program records for the highest winning percentage (.795) and fewest losses (3) in a single season.

The team returns four All-SEC standouts from the 2018 squad, highlighted by back-to-back first team selections in Katie Cousins and Maya Neal in addition to second team honorees Erin Gilroy and MA Vignola, and 13 highly touted freshmen and two transfers from other NCAA Division 1 programs.

They play their home games at Regal Soccer Stadium on the UT campus, and all games and parking are free!!

There will be 10 home games this year. UT will begin the year with a preseason exhibition against Loyola-Maryland on Monday, Aug. 12 before hosting the regular season opener against Fordham on Thursday, Aug. 22.

They'll also host Mercer (Aug. 25), Southeastern Louisiana (Sep. 5), Cincinnati (Sep. 8), and UC Davis (Sep 18) before the SEC slate begins. Alabama (Sep. 29), Kentucky (Oct. 6) and Georgia (Oct. 10) will come to town for three conference matches in a row. Florida (Oct. 24) and Arkansas (Oct. 31) wrap up the season.

You can get the full schedule here.

The Big Orange will face six opponents that were selected to the NCAA Tournament last year, with five of those matches coming away from home. The non-conference schedule features a road tilt with Big Ten runner-up Rutgers on Aug. 29 in Piscataway, N.J.

The City of Orange Beach, Alabama will once again serve as the host site for the SEC Soccer Tournament, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 10. The first four rounds of NCAA Tournament action will be hosted at campus sites, with the NCAA Women's College Cup set for Dec. 6-8 in San Jose, Calif.