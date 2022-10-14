Vols fans camp out near College GameDay stage ahead of Alabama game

Vols fans said they are camping outside College GameDay so they can get into the show's gates ahead of the Alabama game.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the second time in less than a month, ESPN's College GameDay show is headed to the University of Tennessee campus. This time, they are there for the big rivalry game against Alabama.

The broadcast lasts three hours, and fans can start filling into the pit beside the stage at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. It's located outside Ayres Hall, on top of The Hill. Some fans learned from the last time the stage was set that they needed to arrive early to get in — very early.

Some said they had been camping outside waiting to enter since Friday morning.

"I'm camping out for College GameDay," said Devien Reed, a freshman at UT. "We're staying out here all night just to be able to get up front."

Tents, sleeping bags and college students have popped up on Rocky Top. One student welcomed people in as they waited for a chance to get on the show, showing off their Vol Spirit.

"Welcome to my tent, it's an eight-person tent. We've got maximum airflow, we got our grill, we got our signs, our football helmets. We got all our junk behind up, but that doesn't matter. We got it all set up. We're living the life out here," said Diego Sanchez, another student camping out near Ayres Hall.

The game is expected to be the biggest one of the season when a well-performing Tennessee football team tries to end a losing streak against Alabama that's lasted around a decade-and-a-half.

Caleb Massentill, who was the first person in line, said he had been camped out for more than 24 hours. He since has been given a VIP pass from the College GameDay crew, so he was able to go home and sleep in his bed.