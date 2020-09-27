Fans celebrate the start of the Tennessee football, after months of COVID-19 concerns

Here's a peek at how fans are celebrating the first game of the Tennessee football season.

As COVID-19 cases rose in East Tennessee and across the U.S., many football fans wondered if there would be a season this year. Many doubted if kickoff would ever come.

But on Saturday, the Tennessee Vols went against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia for the season opener. It was the first game of the conference-only season, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. and fans came together to celebrate.

At first, the Vols were scheduled to begin the season on Sept. 5 with a home game against Charlotte, but the COVID-19 pandemic facilitated a shift in the college football world. Fewer people are allowed in stadiums, and safety guidelines are expected to cut down the number of tailgates.

Check out some of the ways people are celebrating the start of the season below!

