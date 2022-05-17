Fans celebrate Tuesday Night Lights in Halls, supporting students with special needs

HALLS, Tenn. — Fans and students gathered at Halls High School Tuesday evening to celebrate and support the special education department.
They joined together for Tuesday Night Lights — a night meant to bring the community together to celebrate the educators and children in the special education department. Children brought their favorite jerseys and some grabbed pom-poms for a fun night filled with football.
"They get to go out here, and play like everybody, and be involved, and show their stuff and what they have," said Finley Kirby, a co-planner of Tuesday Night Lights.
Organizers said they were also planning a basketball game in the future after the success of Tuesday night's game.