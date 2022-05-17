Fans celebrate Tuesday Night Lights in Halls, supporting students with special needs

Children sported team jerseys and others grabbed pom-poms to celebrate a fun-filled night of football.

HALLS, Tenn. — Fans and students gathered at Halls High School Tuesday evening to celebrate and support the special education department.

They joined together for Tuesday Night Lights — a night meant to bring the community together to celebrate the educators and children in the special education department. Children brought their favorite jerseys and some grabbed pom-poms for a fun night filled with football.

"They get to go out here, and play like everybody, and be involved, and show their stuff and what they have," said Finley Kirby, a co-planner of Tuesday Night Lights.