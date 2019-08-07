KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football fans will have a chance to watch practice and get autographs from players and Coach Pruitt today at Neyland Stadium.

Admission and parking is free and fans can enter the stadium through Gate 21 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Practice will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the autograph session will begin when practice ends at about 4:30 p.m.

Here is some additional information from UT about procedures for the autograph session:

"Fans interested in attending the post-practice autograph session on the field will need to secure a wristband as they enter Gate 21. Wristbands will be distributed on a "first-come, first-served" basis and will only be available while supplies last. A wristband will not guarantee an autograph due to time constraints. Fans attending with a wristband may start to line up for autographs beginning at 4 p.m."

Tennessee Football kicks off Fall Camp Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt walking the sideline during practice. Players work on position drills during the first day of fall camp. Defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon waits his turn with the defensive lineman. His eligibility for this season is still being reviewed by the NCAA. Offensive line coach Will Friend teaches up his position during the first day of Fall Camp. Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith waits his turn during individual drills with the offensive line. Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings walks back in line after running a route during the first day of Fall Camp. Strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzgerald watches practice on the first day of fall camp. Freshman linebacker Quavaris Crouch squats during a position drill. Defensive lineman Matthew Butler works his way through a drill during the first day of Fall Camp. Tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer holds a pad during practice. Defensive lineman Emmit Gooden takes a breath between work out periods on the first day of Fall Camp. Coach Tee Martin teaches the wide receivers during the first day of Fall Camp. Martin played quarterback for the Vols during the 1998 National Championship season. Players prepare for the grueling stretch of practices that lead up to the first game of the season. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano prepares to throw a pass during the first day of Fall Camp. Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney watches the offensive lineman during the first day of Fall Camp. He returns to Rocky Top this season. Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches practice on the first day of Fall Camp. Players prepare for the grueling stretch of practices leading up to the first game of the season. Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and JUCO transfer defensive lineman Savion Williams wait during position drills.

The Vols begin their second season under head coach Jeremy Pruitt on August 31 at 3:30 p.m. against Georgia State. Tennessee finished the 2018 season with a 5-7 record including wins over no. 11 Kentucky and no. 21 Auburn.

