Farragut baseball wins 11th state title

The Admirals won 4-1 against Houston to take the championship.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Farragut High School baseball has claimed its 11th state championship.

The Admirals took down Houston 4-1 in the 4A title game on Saturday at Spring Fling. The team was tied 1-1 heading into the seventh inning. Farragut scored three runs in the top half of the inning.

Eli Evans had three RBIs on three hits in the win to lead the Admirals.

Jaxson Pease pitched all seven innings allowing just one run and dealing five strikeouts.

Farragut's 11 state titles are the most among all Division 1 teams in the state. The Admirals last won the title in 2019.