Farragut baseball wins 12th state championship

The Admirals took down Hardin Valley 6-0 to win back-to-back titles. Farragut's 12 state titles are the most among all Division 1 teams in the state.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Farragut baseball won yet another state championship on Friday taking down Hardin Valley 6-0 in the Class 4A title game in Murfreesboro.

The Admirals got up 3-0 in the first inning. Jett Johnston singled to bring in two runs. Brennon Seigler hit a sacrifice fly to bring in another.

In the second inning, Landis DaVila hit a double that brought in another run to make it 4-0.

In the fifth inning, Seigler brought in another run to make it 5-0. In the sixth inning, Davila had an RBI sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 6-0.