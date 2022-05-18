Farragut baseball wins region championship with a walk-off RBI double

Here are the scores from East Tennessee high school teams in the region championships for baseball and softball.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Many local high school teams were crowned region champions in baseball and softball on Wednesday night.

Farragut baseball had the most thrilling win of them all with a walk-off RBI double from Lukas Buckner to beat Powell, 6-5.

Here are all the scores from the teams in East Tennessee.

BASEBALL

Region 1, AA: Pigeon Forge 2, Union County 0

Region 1, AAA: Science Hill4, Sevier County 3

Region 2, A: Coalfield 9, Greenback 8

Region 2, AA: Loudon 6, Marion County 2 (8 innings)

Region 2, AAA: Lenoir City 6, South-Doyle 5

Region 2, AAA: Anderson County 7, County Gibbs 6

Region 2, AAAA: Farragut 6, Powell 5

SOFTBALL