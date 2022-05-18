Farragut baseball wins region championship with a walk-off RBI double

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Many local high school teams were crowned region champions in baseball and softball on Wednesday night.
Farragut baseball had the most thrilling win of them all with a walk-off RBI double from Lukas Buckner to beat Powell, 6-5.
Here are all the scores from the teams in East Tennessee.
BASEBALL
- Region 1, AA: Pigeon Forge 2, Union County 0
- Region 1, AAA: Science Hill4, Sevier County 3
- Region 2, A: Coalfield 9, Greenback 8
- Region 2, AA: Loudon 6, Marion County 2 (8 innings)
- Region 2, AAA: Lenoir City 6, South-Doyle 5
- Region 2, AAA: Anderson County 7, County Gibbs 6
- Region 2, AAAA: Farragut 6, Powell 5
SOFTBALL
- Region 1, AA: Alcoa 13, South Greene 6
- Region 2, A: Oliver Springs 6. Harriman 2
- Region 2, AAA: Gibbs 6, Carter 2
- Region 2, AAAA: Farragut 4, Heritage 0