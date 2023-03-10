Farragut catcher Elsa Morrison commits to Tennessee softball

Morrison was named 2023 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball picked up a big commitment from a high school in the area on Tuesday.

Farragut High School catcher Elsa Morrison announced her decision to become a Lady Vol on her social media.

Morrison was named 2023 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year. She was the first Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Farragut.