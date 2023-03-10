Farragut catcher Elsa Morrison commits to Tennessee softball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball picked up a big commitment from a high school in the area on Tuesday.
Farragut High School catcher Elsa Morrison announced her decision to become a Lady Vol on her social media.
Morrison was named 2023 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year. She was the first Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Farragut.
The 5'11" sophomore batted .617 with 23 home runs this past season, leading her school to the Class 4A state tournament. Morrison scored 52 runs and drove in 71 while also banging out 16 doubles. Morrison allowed just four stolen bases, gunning down 7-of-11 would-be base stealers from behind the plate.