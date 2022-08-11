Farragut High School hires J.P. Burris as head boys basketball coach

Burris was announced as Farragut basketball's head boys coach on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Farragut High School has found its new head boys' basketball coach.

The Admirals have hired J.P. Burris as head coach, replacing Jon Higgins who left Farragut for the same position at Science Hill on August 3rd.

Higgins was head coach of the Admirals from 2017 through 2022.

Burris met with the team at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Burris was a standout player for Maryville College from 2010 through 2014. He graduated from Maryville High School, where he met his wife, Torie. Formerly Torie Vaught, she was a standout forward for Maryville High School and went on to play college basketball at Belmont University. The couple has two children, Briar and Judah.