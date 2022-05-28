x
Farragut softball wins back-to-back state titles

The Lady Admirals beat Clarksville 4-0 for the championship
Credit: WBIR

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Farragut High softball has won state titles in back-to-back years.

The Lady Admirals took down Clarksville 4-0 for the 4A championship on Saturday at Spring Fling.

It was tied 0-0 after three innings, but Farragut went on to score all four of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning to take a firm lead.

Senior pitcher Avery Flatford pitched all seven innings allowing just one hit and no runs in a dominant performance.

This is the third state title in program history. Farragut softball won the title in 2021 and 1982.

