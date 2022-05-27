Farragut's Riley Cassity wins 2A girls' singles tennis state title

The sophomore claimed her first-ever championship over Ravenwood's Grace Stout. It is Farragut's first girls' singles title since 1987.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Farragut sophomore Riley Cassity erased a 35-year drought for Farragut and won the 2A girls' tennis state title on Friday.

Cassity defeated Ravenwood's Grace Stout at Adams Tennis Complex to win Farragut's first girls' singles tennis crown since 1987 and third in team history.

The sophomore won the first set 6-4, then came back from a 4-0 deficit in the second set to win 7-6 and capture the title.

