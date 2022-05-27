Farragut's Riley Cassity wins 2A girls' singles tennis state title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Farragut sophomore Riley Cassity erased a 35-year drought for Farragut and won the 2A girls' tennis state title on Friday.
Cassity defeated Ravenwood's Grace Stout at Adams Tennis Complex to win Farragut's first girls' singles tennis crown since 1987 and third in team history.
The sophomore won the first set 6-4, then came back from a 4-0 deficit in the second set to win 7-6 and capture the title.
Pam Cioffi won back-to-back titles as the school's only other girls' singles tennis champion, according to the TSSAA website.