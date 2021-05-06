Feeling Super | Tennessee advances to the Super Regional for the first time since 2005 after beating Liberty 3-1

It's just the third time the Vols have gotten to the Super Regional since the playoff format was established in 1999.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time since 2005, Tennessee baseball is feeling super. The Vols win the Knoxville Regional and advance to Super Regional play after beating Liberty 3-1 on Sunday.

UT's game against Liberty on Sunday was significantly different than the matchup on Saturday, a defensive contest instead of a home run derby. Max Ferguson got on base with a long leftfield double with two outs in the bottom of the third, Jake Rucker brought him home with a single up the middle.

While runs weren't flying out of the ballpark on Sunday, a home run did make the difference in this contest. Drew Gilbert homered for the third time in the Knoxville Regional, a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning.

With his two-run shot in the fifth inning, Drew Gilbert became just the second @Vol_Baseball player in the last 10 years to homer in three straight games.



The first was Luc Lipcius, who did so earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/RqGTRwgE3J — Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) June 7, 2021

Liberty was able to get on board in the top of the sixth, but it wasn't enough, Tennessee comes out on top 3-1.