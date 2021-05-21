Dub the Club: We reveal the final name option for the new pro soccer team in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All the fun and fanfare of pro soccer is debuting in Knoxville next year and right now you get to help pick the name.

The owners have four names on their list and so far we have released three of the names: Knoxville Rovers, Knoxville Ascent, Knoxville SC and the final name is...One Knoxville!

This name represents all neighborhoods and areas in Knoxville coming together as one because as one of the owners puts it Knoxville is 'uniquely itself.



"It's not just one thing, it's all these different things put together. Yes, we have this amazing, thriving downtown, but just a mile away we have the urban wilderness and beyond that, we have the Smoky Mountains. We are both urban and wild at the same time," said one of the owners, Mark McComas.