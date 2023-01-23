Tennessee forward Julian Phillips named SEC Freshman of the Week

The first-year forward averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Vols' two wins last week. It is the first SEC Freshman of the Week honor in Phillips' career.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee first-year forward Julian Phillips has been named SEC Freshman of the Week after a pair of standout performances in the Vols' 2-0 week.

Phillips averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds over Tennessee's wins against Mississippi State and LSU this past week. He also shot 4-for-7 from three-point range.

On Tuesday against the Bulldogs, Phillips recorded his second-career double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He added 10 points, four rebounds and two steals in the win against LSU on Saturday.

The honor is the first of Phillips' early collegiate career. He is the second Vol to receive an SEC weekly honor this season after Santiago Vescovi was named SEC Player of the Week on Nov. 28.

Tennessee returns home to host Georgia on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.