x
Five local high school players named TSSAA Mr. Football Finalists

Finalists were announced on Tuesday and our area had representatives in 3A, 4A and 5A. Winners will be announced on Dec. 7 at Nissan Stadium.
Credit: Louis Fernandez

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five local high school players were named TSSAA Mr. Football Finalists on Tuesday night.

In Division 1 Class 3A Loudon quarterback Keaton Herig and Alcoa quarterback Caden Buckles were two of three finalists.

In Division 1 Class 4A, Greeneville running back Mason Gudger was one of three finalists.

In Division 1 Class 5A,  Karns running back DeSean Bishop and Powell defensive lineman Walter Nolen were two of three finalists.

Finalists were determined by their regular season statistics

Winners will be announced on Dec. 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Buckles and Nolen and their teams are still in their respective playoff brackets.

